StrongHands (SHND) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68,577.19

StrongHands (SHND) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $68,577.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 119.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 379.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 18,389,806,194 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

