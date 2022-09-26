Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOK. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 361.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

