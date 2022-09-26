Leverty Financial Group LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Leverty Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.4% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after buying an additional 930,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after buying an additional 729,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after buying an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $56.96 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63.

