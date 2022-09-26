Well Done LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $40.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01.

