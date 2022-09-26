28,616 Shares in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Well Done LLC owned about 0.06% of Wabash National as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Wabash National by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNC. Stephens raised their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Wabash National Price Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $15.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $743.79 million, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,042,988.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

