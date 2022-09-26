Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned about 0.51% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF by 5,425.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 196,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISMD opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

