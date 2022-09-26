Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ERIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 1.0 %

ERIC opened at $5.89 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

