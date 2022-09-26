Nasdacoin (NSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,118.00

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $23,843.43 and approximately $2,118.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.00834572 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,267,797 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

