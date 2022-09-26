Well Done LLC Purchases 703 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAL. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 664,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,179 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,243,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,365 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,044 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BATS:IVAL opened at $20.75 on Monday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

