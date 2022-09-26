Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is Leverty Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Leverty Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.6% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL opened at $149.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

