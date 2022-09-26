Well Done LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Well Done LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $319.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

