Leverty Financial Group LLC Sells 391 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)

Leverty Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44,423 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 174.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

XVV stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $37.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.