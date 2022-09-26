Uptrennd (1UP) Price Reaches $0.0001

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $35,919.70 and $54.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

