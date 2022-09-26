DDKoin (DDK) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $66,467.41 and approximately $130.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007638 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006135 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004926 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

DDKoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.