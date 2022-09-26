ELYSIA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $610,856.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $610,856.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,913,008 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

