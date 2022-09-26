Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 148.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 89.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 634,978 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 75.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 608,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,348,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.49%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

