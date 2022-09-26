Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Walmart by 102.7% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 527,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 82.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 30,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $129.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.00. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $352.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

