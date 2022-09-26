Denali Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

