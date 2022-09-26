Shearwater Capital LLC Buys 5,543 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $20.79 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.