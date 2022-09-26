Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,112,000 after acquiring an additional 651,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

