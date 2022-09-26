Wealth CMT Purchases 13,672 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealth CMT lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

