Wealth CMT Sells 1,935 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealth CMT trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

IWR stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

