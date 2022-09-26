Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 551 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Newmont Stock Down 2.9 %

NEM stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

