Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,514,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 53,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $190.52 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.56.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

