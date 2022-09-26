Patten Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $164.24 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.73 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

