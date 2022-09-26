Equitable Trust Co. Sells 3,734 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,362 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Netflix by 41.4% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $2,798,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 36.6% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 126.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 89.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $226.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.09 and its 200 day moving average is $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

