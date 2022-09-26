Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 2,925 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $230.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.12. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

