Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $5.32 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.