Isiklar Coin Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $151,737.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001871 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io.

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide.”

