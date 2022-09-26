Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.55

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 2892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 480,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after buying an additional 106,829 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading

