Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.93

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PSNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

