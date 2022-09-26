Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.93

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 396,190 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

