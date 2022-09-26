Compass (NYSE:COMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.23

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 211570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COMP. Barclays dropped their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

Compass Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Compass’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $289,680.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 479,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,922.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302 shares in the company, valued at $1,217.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $289,680.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 479,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,922.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $713,226.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

