Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 110 at Berenberg Bank

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 104.74 ($1.27) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 100.50 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 698.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.89.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Jon Austen bought 25,560 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £30,160.80 ($36,443.69).

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.