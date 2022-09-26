MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $82.34

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.34 and last traded at $84.82, with a volume of 26369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.15.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also

