Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.59

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 2883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

