OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OSB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on OSB Group from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 815 ($9.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 739.50 ($8.94).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group Stock Performance

LON OSB opened at GBX 484 ($5.85) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 569.41. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($4.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 535.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 529.30.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.