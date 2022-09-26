ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.79

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $30,309,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $18,300,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 11.6% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 535,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $6,423,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.