Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.32

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 2801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIG. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $240,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $159,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,968 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Transocean by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,150,910 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Transocean by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 535,577 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.