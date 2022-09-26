DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.21

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6,705.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 118,209 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 640,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,994,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,279,000 after acquiring an additional 116,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

