iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $104.30

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.30 and last traded at $104.70, with a volume of 44379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

