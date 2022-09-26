PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.76

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.76 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 61424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

PVH Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 117.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in PVH by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,047 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PVH by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

