Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.08

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.08 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 3614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
