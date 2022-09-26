Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.08

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.08 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 3614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 816.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,586,000 after buying an additional 84,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.