Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $133.80

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 133.80 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 2506765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.40 ($1.68).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Tritax Big Box REIT to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Tritax Big Box REIT to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 231.40 ($2.80).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 240.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49.

Tritax Big Box REIT Dividend Announcement

About Tritax Big Box REIT

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

(Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.