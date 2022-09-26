iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Well Done LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 4.6% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $21,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $134.58 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.22.

