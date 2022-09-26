Well Done LLC Sells 2,151 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Well Done LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 3.6% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.23.

