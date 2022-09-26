iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Well Done LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Well Done LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Well Done LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

DGRO stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.49 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

