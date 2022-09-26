Well Done LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the quarter. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Shares of BATS SVAL opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

