Well Done LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 165.7% during the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 151,794 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 96,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,744,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87.

