Well Done LLC Takes $2.83 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IHF opened at $259.73 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $237.26 and a one year high of $297.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.53.

