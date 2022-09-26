Well Done LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Well Done LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

